Will President’s Rule not be imposed in state even after breakdown of law and order: Maha BJP chief

The BJP will submit a 22-page note against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pointing out the alleged breakdown of law and order in the state. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also sought to know if the situation was not enough to impose the President’s rule in the state.

Patil said, “I have prepared a detailed 22-page note. It shows how the state government has failed to fight corruption. Their own ministers are tainted. There is a complete breakdown of law and order.”

“I am not demanding President’s rule in Maharashtra as it is the prerogative of the governor. He has to send a report to the President,” Patil said, adding, “the question is, after all, the developments related to the arrest of ministers (Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh) and law and order breakdown. Is this not a case for President’s rule? Even after all that has happened, will President’s rule not be imposed in Maharashtra?”

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has compiled a list of 12 “tainted” leaders representing the MVA. “I have written to the Centre on every case, along with documents to substantiate my charges,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Independent MLA Ravi Rana said, “Maharashtra is clearly heading towards President’s rule. There is a split in the coalition government. It will not last long. President’s rule will be the next and natural stage in Maharashtra.”

The tenure of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has seen three cabinet ministers facing controversies and arrests. Cabinet minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with a case of money laundering.

Former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had to quit following charges of misusing the police force to collect funds from hotels, bars and restaurants. He had allegedly set a target of Rs 100 crore per month. Deshmukh and the party have denied the charges. Arrested by the ED on November 1 last year, he is currently in judicial custody.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod resigned last year after being embroiled in a controversy following the suicide of a 23-year-old TikTok star Pooja Chauhan.