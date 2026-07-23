‘Will plant 50 grams on you’: Mumbai cop in viral reel threatening to frame CJP protestors faces enquiry

The Mumbai cop, caught in viral reel threatening to frame CJP protestors, is now facing enquiry (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee

The Mumbai Police on Thursday ordered an enquiry against a police driver caught on video threatening to “plant powder” on protestors detained in a police vehicle during the CJP protests, and shifted him from his current posting till the enquiry is complete.

In the video, shot by protestors sitting inside a police van, the driver is heard saying: “Wapis idhar kidhar mila to mere jaisa bekaar aadmi koi nahin hoga… main direct 50-50 gram powder dalega khise me phir gaya phir zindagi gaya no jamin. tumhare wajah se humareko takleef hain” (If I see you here again, there won’t be anyone worse than me. I will directly plant 50 grams of powder in your pockets, and it will ensure you won’t get bail and your life will be ruined.)