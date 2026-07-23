‘Will plant 50 grams on you’: Mumbai cop in viral reel threatening to frame CJP protestors faces enquiry

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The Mumbai Police on Thursday ordered an enquiry against a police driver caught on video threatening to “plant powder” on protestors detained in a police vehicle during the CJP protests, and shifted him from his current posting till the enquiry is complete.
In the video, shot by protestors sitting inside a police van, the driver is heard saying: “Wapis idhar kidhar mila to mere jaisa bekaar aadmi koi nahin hoga… main direct 50-50 gram powder dalega khise me phir gaya phir zindagi gaya no jamin. tumhare wajah se humareko takleef hain” (If I see you here again, there won’t be anyone worse than me. I will directly plant 50 grams of powder in your pockets, and it will ensure you won’t get bail and your life will be ruined.)
एक वायरल वीडियो में दावा किया गया है कि @MumbaiPolice प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों को धमका रही है कि अगर वे दोबारा प्रदर्शन करने लौटे, तो उन्हें झूठे ड्रग्स के मामले में फँसा दिया जाएगा और पूरी ज़िंदगी जेल में सड़ना पड़ेगा।
अगर यह सच है, तो यह सिर्फ़ छात्रों को डराने की कोशिश नहीं,… pic.twitter.com/36KescEmro
— Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) July 23, 2026
The video went viral after several people, including Mumbai Congress, shared it on social media and asked police what action would be taken against the officer.
DCP (operations) Akbar Pathan said: “This is to inform that Mumbai Police has ordered enquiry in the matter and action will be taken after verifying the facts.” He added: “The concerned driver has been removed from the place of his present posting till the completion of enquiry.”
The incident adds to criticism of how Mumbai Police has handled the protests. Several protestors have alleged police tactics including asking them to share live locations and threatening action if they stepped out of their homes.
The Mumbai Police have registered 15 FIRs and booked nearly 1,500 people since the protests began last week.
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