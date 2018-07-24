Will only be able to acquire 80% of land by year end for proposed bullet train: NHSRCL

The NHRSCL on Wednesday denied reports that several high-rise buildings in Vadodara city will be demolished to make way for the bullet train project. The NHRSCL on Wednesday denied reports that several high-rise buildings in Vadodara city will be demolished to make way for the bullet train project.

THE National High-Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) claims it will complete up to 80 per cent of the land acquisition for the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train by the end of 2018. While it had earlier set a deadline to acquire all land required for the project by December-end, it now aims to acquire most of the 1,500 hectares required in both Maharashtra and Gujarat by the end of the year.

The NHSRCL’s statement comes over a month after 150 villagers and representatives from Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest in Palghar opposing the project. Met with opposition, the NHSRCL had then offered clean water facilities, Math lessons and vocational training courses, among other things, for villagers urging them to come on board the Rs 1 lakh crore project, expected to be inaugurated on August 15, 2022.

The Corporation is conducting a joint survey of 102 villages in Maharashtra to count the number of houses, project affected persons and assess the actual land required for the project. After the survey is completed, the Corporation would disburse the compensation in lieu of their land to locals.

The entire project will need 1,500 hectares stretching across the two states. While the majority of land acquisition will have to be done in Gujarat, 350 hectares fall in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the land from Bandra-Kurla Complex and 102 villages in Thane and Palghar districts will be used for the project. More than 10,000 people are likely to be affected. NHSRCL is still facing resistance from villagers in Diva and Palghar.

“We have completed surveying 47 villages in Thane, Mumbai and areas of Dahanu. Due to heavy rains, we have not been able to survey villages in Palghar since the past fifteen days. We will resume the work in the area soon. We are hopeful to complete the survey of villages by September,” UP Singh, chief project manager for NHSRCL, Mumbai, said.

According to NHSRCL, they aim to begin awarding land agreements to locals from next month. “We will require at least sixty days to award agreements to project affected people, which we aspire to start from October this year. While there is opposition to the project in parts of Palghar, most of them are now agreeing to the need of the train. We are confident of meeting the deadline for the acquisition,” Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson, NHSRCL, said.

The bullet train network will be built with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project is expected to cost Rs 1 lakh crore, of which Rs 81,000 crore will be borrowed from the Japanese firm.

Also, tender for the construction of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) station in Mumbai is expected to be floated in September. Worth Rs 1,200 crores, the proposed terminus at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train service will be a three-storey underground structure. NHSRCL floated the first tender for building a bridge in Navsari district of Gujarat in June.

