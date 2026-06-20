Will Omraje Nimbalkar join Shinde Sena? MP says decision in 2 days

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief whip Anil Desai indicated that the verdict acquitting all accused in the Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case may have a bearing on Omraje’s decision.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
3 min readMumbaiJun 20, 2026 04:14 PM IST
Omraje Nimbalkar Shiv Sena (UBT) MPOmraje Nimbalkar is among the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi. (Photo Credit: Facebook @omprakashrajenimbalkar)
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Amid speculation over six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defecting to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar on Saturday stopped short of confirming any political move, saying he would first return to his constituency before taking a final call after consulting his supporters.

“I will first go to my constituency and then decide in two days after discussing with my supporters,” Nimbalkar told reporters.

His statement came after a special CBI court acquitted eight accused, including former NCP minister Padmasinh Patil, in the 2006 murder case of his father and Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver.

Also Read | Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case: 8 accused, including Sunetra Pawar’s brother, acquitted

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief whip Anil Desai indicated that the verdict may have had a bearing on Nimbalkar’s political decision. “After the court verdict, who is ours must have been revealed to him. If Omraje Nimbalkar has to return, the decision on it will be taken by Uddhav Thackeray,” Desai said.

Nimbalkar, however, clarified that the verdict was crucial for him, but the decision to join the Shinde-led Sena and the judgment were not connected.

‘Biggest struggle of his life’

Suggesting that the case had remained central to Nimbalkar’s political and personal life, Desai said, “For nearly 20 years, this was the biggest struggle of his life. He had complete faith in what he was told and the promises made to him. That trust now appears to have been broken.”

Desai added that Nimbalkar had breached party discipline by skipping Sena (UBT)’s parliamentary meeting in Delhi. “He boycotted an important party meeting and violated party discipline. But if he wishes to remain with us, Uddhav Thackeray will take that decision,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil, considered to be close to Nimbalkar, reached Matoshree to meet party president Uddhav Thackeray. Sources said that Nimbalkar decides not to switch sides, ‘Operation Tiger’ may get derailed as the rebel group of six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may not be able to meet the two-thirds requirement to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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