Will Omraje Nimbalkar join Shinde Sena? MP says decision in 2 days

Omraje Nimbalkar is among the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi. (Photo Credit: Facebook @omprakashrajenimbalkar)

Amid speculation over six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defecting to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar on Saturday stopped short of confirming any political move, saying he would first return to his constituency before taking a final call after consulting his supporters.

“I will first go to my constituency and then decide in two days after discussing with my supporters,” Nimbalkar told reporters.

His statement came after a special CBI court acquitted eight accused, including former NCP minister Padmasinh Patil, in the 2006 murder case of his father and Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief whip Anil Desai indicated that the verdict may have had a bearing on Nimbalkar’s political decision. “After the court verdict, who is ours must have been revealed to him. If Omraje Nimbalkar has to return, the decision on it will be taken by Uddhav Thackeray,” Desai said.