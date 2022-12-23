scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Will not let Wadhwan port affect livelihood of fishermen: Devndra Fadnavis

Fadnavis was replying to a question in the Maharashtra Legislative Council about the effect of the development of the port on the livelihood of the fishermen community.

Devendra Fadnavis
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government will take all measures to ensure that the livelihood of fishermen is not affected in case of the development of Wadhwan port. He said the government will provide with equipment, infrastructure and space required for fishing.

Fadnavis was replying to a question in the Maharashtra Legislative Council about the effect of the development of the port on the livelihood of the fishermen community.

“The government will not let the livelihood of fishermen get affected due to this project. Special care will be taken to ensure they have access to the sea and equipment. The government will provide advanced boats and fishing equipment if required, at no cost to the fishermen’s families,” he said.

Over the past few years multiple protests from the fishermen community have taken place over the state government’s plan to reclaim 5,000 hectares of land from sea for the

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...

Wadhwan port near Dahanu bordering Gujarat.

Over two decades ago, the Maharashtra government and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) planned the port at Wadhwan. The project was tweaked with time and the government planned to reclaim the sea. This was done by the government to win over the villagers. However, it has been stalled due to protests from the fishermen
community, who also moved the National Green Tribunal over the issue.

More from Mumbai

The location has been selected due to its proximity to the Western Railway line connecting Mumbai and the Delhi Mumbai Freight Corridor. In November this year, fishermen from across the state also staged protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding scrapping of the project.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:44:43 am
Next Story

Bombay High Court clears way for construction of overground Metro 2B corridor

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close