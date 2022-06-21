‘Will never cheat for power, we are staunch Shiv Saniks’: Eknath Shinde

Hours after triggering a political crisis in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Surat with a few MLAs of his party, on Tuesday said he is a part of “Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks,” and he “will never cheat for power”.

“We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks … Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb’s thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings,” Shinde tweeted.

आम्ही बाळासाहेबांचे कट्टर शिवसैनिक आहोत… बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला हिंदुत्वाची शिकवण दिली आहे.. बाळासाहेबांचे विचार आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण यांच्याबाबत आम्ही सत्तेसाठी कधीही प्रतारणा केली नाही आणि करणार नाही — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 21, 2022

Shinde along with the MLAs is at Surat’s Le Meridien hotel, where security has been beefed up with cops checking every car at the entrance since their arrival, according to sources. A Shiv Sena leader told The Indian Express that Shinde “misguided” the MLAs and some of them were in touch with the party and wanted to return. Sources have also said that Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has flown to Delhi.

Shinde’s absence has set off speculation that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government may be in danger.

The development came a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party won five of the 10 seats in the Legislative Council polls despite not having adequate numbers on its side.

The BJP, which had 106 MLAs in the 288-seat Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, polled 133 votes. The additional 27 votes from other parties and Independents paved the way forward for its victory against the MVA. It is short of 12 MLAs to gain a majority in the assembly.