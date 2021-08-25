Will meet CBI counsel to resolve issue of documents: Maharashtra government to Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court adjourned hearing on an application by the CBI seeking documents from the Maharashtra government in connection with corruption cases against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh after the state government counsel told the HC that they will have a meeting with the CBI counsel to work out the issue amicably.

The CBI, which said the state was not cooperating with it, had sought certified copies and information pertaining to the letter report by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was then investigating corruption in transfers and postings of police officers.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by the CBI for directions to the Maharashtra government to provide documents on the FIR lodged against Deshmukh and others. The CBI had alleged that Maharashtra Police was not handing over the documents in compliance with the HC’s July 22 order.

Seeking the state’s response with a “congenial solution”, the bench had posted the matter for further hearing on August 24.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Rafique Dada, representing the Maharashtra government, told the HC that he, along with senior counsel Darius Khambata, have approached the “highest authorities” of the government.

He added, “We will be able to reconcile. We will have a meeting with Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for CBI and try to work out the matter. We want to put an end to this.”

The bench granted the state government counsel time to resolve the issue and posted further hearing to Thursday, August 26.