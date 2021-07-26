Will launch agitation if Maharashtra govt ignores rain-hit families in Mumbai: BJP MLA

Rescuers at the site of a wall collapse that killed 19 people in Chembur, Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

If the MVA government in Maharashtra overlooks Mumbai when it comes to flood relief, the opposition will launch an agitation, said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has promised to help flood-affected people in western Maharashtra and the Konkan region. But my question to the CM is what about Mumbai. The torrential rain in Mumbai last week has wrecked the lives and livelihood of several people living in slums, small shop owners in Mumbai and its suburbs,” he said.

In Mumbai, The landslide in Mulund, Chembur led to 40 deaths. In areas such as Hanuman Nagar, Poisar, Dindoshi, Govandi, Nibarpada, Vikhroli several houses collapsed.

The damage caused by last week’s rain is much more than that of the 2005 floods in Mumbai. Yet, a simple survey to assess the damage has not started, accused the BJP leader.

“The response from the state government is not satisfactory. If Mumbai is ignored, BJP will be forced to launch an intense agitation. The plight of people rendered homeless and robbed of livelihood by rains cannot be overlooked. The state and civic administration should come forward to provide them immediate relief and rehabilitation,” said Atul Bhatkhalkar.