Will hold protests until Malik resigns, says BJP as MVA throws its weight behind minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it would hold statewide demonstrations on Friday to demand the resignation of Nawab Malik even as leaders of the state’s ruling MVA government threw their weight behind the minister, claiming he was being targeted for being “outspoken”.

The leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also questioned “the way” Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on Wednesday, claiming that “all rules were flouted.”

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “This is the second case of (MVA) minister being arrested. In the case of then home minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took his resignation when he was to be arrested. Now, Pawar saheb is applying another yardstick for Malik to appease certain section of people. People of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Not taking resignation does not befit Maharashtra’s culture. Our men will protest until his resignation his taken.”

Patil added, “We will protest by paying homage to those who died in the 1993 blasts.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said, “Nawab Malik has been very outspoken and we were sure that some issue will be raked up by them to trouble him. It is their habit that if there is a Muslim activist who is their opponent, link his name to Dawood. When I was the CM of Maharashtra, they had tried to link my name with Dawood as well. This is an attempt to harass those who are speaking against the misuse of the central agencies.”

To this, BJP’s Patil said, “Instead of expressing concern, Pawar is trying to give it a twist on caste and religion. It is his characteristic style of doing politics. If Malik has links with Dawood Ibrahim, central agencies are bound to interrogate him. Why such a hue and cry?”

MVA leaders also questioned the way Malik was arrested. Jayant Patil, Irrigation Minister and state NCP president, said, “The ED, by picking up a minister of a state early in the morning without giving any prior notice, has flouted all the laid-down rules. Nawab Malik had, in the past, exposed the wrongdoings of certain people. What has happened today is an attempt to entrap him. We do not know why he has been picked up. This incident is an attempt to deliberately target Malik for the work that he has done in the past, which has angered some people.”

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil accused the Centre of engaging in vendetta. “The Union government has used central agencies with vendetta to target several people. Malik is a honourable minister of the state. It was required to issue him a notice if he is to be investigated in any case. But, the notice was not served. He was taken from his home early morning to the ED office. This is against democracy and the common man’s rights,” he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Malik’s arrest is a challenge to the MVA government. “Malik has never stopped speaking out against injustice and exposing them. As a result, they are allowing the ED to go after such individuals. Malik is a cabinet minister who has been detained by the ED. I think this is a challenge for Maharashtra,” said Raut. Raut further asked whether summons and questioning are only reserved for MVA leaders. “All this will go on till 2024, after which the tables will turn,” he added, referring to the general elections.

Senior BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar, though, asked how the Shiv Sena “which was at the forefront questioning the 1993 bomb blast” can digest its cabinet minister’s “nexus” with someone close to Dawood Ibrahim.

“If Malik has economic dealings with Dawood Ibrahim, shouldn’t it be probed by ED? What is appalling is ruling NCP workers hold protest outside ED office. How can chief minister Uddhav Thackeray allow such demonstrations? Maharashtra has turned into a rogue state,” he said.

Nana Patole, state Congress president, said that the action taken by ED against Malik is to take revenge for speaking against the Centre. “The action taken against Malik was not a surprise as similar action has been taken by the central agencies against anyone who speaks against the Centre. This is the new modus operandi of the BJP government. Central investigative agencies are being misused to stifle dissent. We will collectively fight such acts of oppression by the power-drunk BJP government at the Centre. All this is being done to defame Maharashtra and to gain power in the state,” said Patole.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “Nawab Malik, benakab ho Gaye (Nawab Malik has been unmasked).”

He added, “Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency have been investigating into the assets of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Instead of responding to their queries, the ruling alliance parties are resorting to simply blaming the BJP.”

Stating that MVA leaders are free to approach courts, he said, “Why are they protesting against the ED which is doing its job? Why demoralise or defame them?”