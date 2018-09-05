‘Will help boys elope with girls’: BJP legislator sparks controversy

BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Source: Facebook/Ram Kadam) BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Source: Facebook/Ram Kadam)

BJP legislator Ram Kadam stoked a controversy on Monday by saying that he would help young men elope with girls they want to marry. Political parties, including the Shiv Sena and NCP, criticised Kadam’s statement and demanded action from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kadam, a BJP legislator from the Ghatkopar (West) Assembly constituency in Mumbai, was addressing the audience at a Dahi Handi event organised by him on Monday. A video-recording of the event shows him saying, “You can meet me for any work. ‘Saheb, I have proposed to her but she is saying ‘No’. Please help me.’ Hundred per cent, I will help you. But, I will ask you to bring your parents. If your parents also approve of the girl, then I will help you in getting her and handing over to you (for marriage).” He then shares his mobile number with the crowd.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the statement, saying “the legislator believes marriage is like forming a government”. “Not just an outright apology from him, but I would want to know from the Home Minister of Maharashtra what action will be taken for openly making such statements that threaten the safety of girls and for offering safety to those wanting to kidnap them,” said Aaditya in a Tweet.

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson of the NCP, said, “Kadam’s remarks have revealed a Ravana-like face of the BJP. Kadam said he would abduct a girl for a boy. So, he should be called as Ravana Kadam from today.”

Kadam said on Tuesday his statement was being quoted out of context. “My complete statement is not being shown. I have said that there are boys and girls who marry without the permission of parents. I just told them to get married with the permission of parents to lead a happy life. I promised them all help in getting them married,” Kadam said.

