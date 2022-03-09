Will formulate strict laws to regulate path labs: Maharashtra Health Minister Tope

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday that the state government will formulate stern laws to regulate pathology labs in Mumbai. The committee set up for the same will come out with its report in the next three months, he said. Raising the issue by way of calling attention, Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said she had raised the issue two years back as well and wanted to know what stringent action was taken.

MLCs said there was a lobby of bogus path labs and one pathologist doctor signed for many labs and there was no check. They also pointed out that these labs were registered under the shop and establishment act and there was no control by the authority.

They said that one can’t give the responsibility to Maharashtra Association of Practising pathologists and microbiologists and flying squads were required to check them. Dr Pravin Patil said that his pathology tests came with a digital signature.

He said that a committee set up earlier to regulate labs had been given ample time, and asked when its report will be out.

Kayande said she had done a lab technician course and only an MD doctor can sign path lab reports. She wanted to whether the government will formulate a law on this. Answering the calling attention motion, Tope said he agreed that registration of labs was needed. A postgraduate pathologist must sign reports, he said.

He said that as per an SC ruling, digital signatures are not valid and only an MD or a postgraduate in pathology can sign the reports. Tope said that a committee was set up for regulating labs. “I wanted to give them a month but they sought three months,” he said.

Tope said a chapter can be included in the Bombay Nursing Home Act to regulate path labs and if needed, the government can come up with an ordinance.