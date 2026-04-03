Will focus on monthly reviews of depts: BMC chief

A day after taking charge of her office, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner, Ashwini Bhide chaired a slew of meetings directing officials in ways that will strengthen the administrative operation of the civic body.

Speaking to the Indian Express, sources said the municipal commissioner stated a monthly review of every department will be taken by her.

“The municipal administration has distributed a format to all heads of departments. Starting next month, a review meeting will be taken by the commissioner where the progress related to all the ongoing projects taken up by various departments will be discussed,” an official said. The BMC has 53 departments providing services like healthcare, sanitation, environment conservation and infrastructure developments. The administration jurisdiction is also divided into seven zones and 24 municipal wards.