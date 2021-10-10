Will file Rs 100-cr defamation case against Nawab Malik, says Mohit Kamboj

Saying he was no longer an active BJP member, Mohit Kamboj on Saturday said he would file a Rs 100-crore defamation case against NCP Minister Nawab Malik for making false charges against him and his family members in connection to the cruise drug bust case.

He alleged that Malik was trying to settle an old score with him.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Kamboj said, “Rishabh Sachdev is my brother-in-law. He is my wife’s younger brother. He was standing in the queue to board the cruise ship along with other passengers when there was a NCB crackdown. Several people were detained and taken to the agency’s office. But after thorough verification, the NCB allowed Sachdev and others to go.”

“There is neither any question of possessing drugs nor any connection with drug peddlers. My brother-in-law is neither a friend nor has any connection with Aryan Khan or his friends.”

Malik has alleged that the NCB had detained Rishabh Sachdev from the cruise ship it raided last week, and that he was let off within hours following calls from BJP leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra to the agency.

Alleging that NCP was deliberately dragging the name of BJP in the issue through him to politicise the case, Kamboj said: “I am no longer active in BJP. I am a BJP sympathiser.”

“The NCP minister is settling an old score by making irresponsible and serious allegations against my family. In

2012, Malik’s family was trying to seek Rs 50 lakh for a Juhu property. Since I had intervened and thwarted the deal, he never misses an opportunity to attack me.”

Malik is blatantly misusing his power, he added.

Reacting to Malik’s allegations, the BJP said the NCP minister “seems to be playing the role of an advocate, defending the accused”.

“Through media trial, Mailk is trying to set up a new narrative by attacking the BJP. However, such attempts will not help in hiding the truth… Malik is deliberately and unfairly dragging BJP’s name in the matter,” BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said.

“Instead, of appreciating the NCB action, Malik is attacking it and pointing fingers at BJP. It is evident that Malik is trying to politicise the issue to defend the accused. He is trying to build pressure, hoping it would help in freeing the culprits.”

“If Malik is so fond of playing the advocate’s role for the accused, he can argue the case in court,” Upadhye said.