Will expose Somaiya’s Rs 100-cr toilet scam: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he would soon expose a toilet scam of over Rs 100 crore by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family. Raut alleged that Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation run by the Somaiya family was involved in the 100 crore toilet scam.

“I’m going to expose a toilet scam by Somaiya…The scam has taken place in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and other places in Maharashtra…Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation run by Somaiya and his family was involved in a toilet scam,” Raut told mediapersons.

“In fact, (Devendra) Fadnavis should speak in this regard. BJP leaders always speak against corruption. Yesterday, I saw Fadnavis putting out tweets about Sharad Pawar. He should put out a tweet on the INS Vikrant scam and a tweet on this toilet scam worth Rs 100 crore which we are going to expose,” he added.

On MNS and BJP attacking NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Raut said the MVA government would fight these allegations unitedly. He, however, reiterated his claim that only people with a certain ideology belonging to a particular party were getting relief from courts. “I have read the statement of BJP MLA Sanjay Kute, who is close to Devendra Fadnavis. Yesterday, Kute said the things they can’t get done through the police and administration, they get done from the courts,” said Raut.

Raut alleged that from the Disha Salian case to the Mumbai Bank case, and the INS Vikrant scam, all accused from the BJP are getting relief. If this continues, then the country’s democracy and justice system will come under severe threat, he added.