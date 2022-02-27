Will expose BJP’s ‘dirty dozens’, says Shiv Sena after I-T searches on BMC corporator’s premises

A day after searches by the Income Tax (I-T) department on the premises of BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, the Shiv Sena on Saturday threatened to expose the “dirty dozens” in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked whether the party would speak on the corruption in the BJP-ruled Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur municipal corporations in the state.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that investigative agencies would probe Jadhav but the BJP needs to be reminded that its leader Nitin Landage, chairman of the standing committee in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, was arrested while accepting a bribe of lakhs of rupees in the civic body. The announcement to fight corruption in Maharashtra by the BJP’s “dirty dozen leaders” is like the Taliban’s call for peace in Russia and Ukraine, said the editorial.

“After spending a week in jail, he (Landage) rejoined the standing committee for further corruption. Why doesn’t the BJP raise its voice on it? The stories of Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol’s corruption are shocking. The scam in the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Smart City project is a loot of people’s money and the people of BJP are partners in it,” the editorial added.

The Sena said that the BJP’s Chandrakant Patil and Kirit Somaiya have said that “Dirty Five Dozen” leaders of MVA will go to jail, which means it would be “using” the central agencies further in days to come.

“Then, are your ‘Dirty Dozens’ going to enjoy the bliss of Shimla’s snow at that time? Kirit Somaiya, Neil Somaiya, Prasad Lad, Pune’s Mohol, Girish Mahajan, (Sudhir) Mungantiwar’s ‘Tree’ scam, Maha IT scam of Amol Kale and Vijay Dhavangale and Chandrakant Patil will know in which dirty dozen they will fall. The police recruitment scam is also rife. Now that you have started, your ‘dirty dozens’ too will face the music,” added the editorial.