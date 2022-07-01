‘Will ensure people feel safe’: New police chief takes charge

VIVEK PHANSALKAR, the newly-appointed police commissioner of Mumbai, took charge as the 77th city police chief of the city on Thursday. The 1989-batch officer said Mumbai Police was considered one of the top police forces across the world and he will ensure that it maintains that reputation. Phansalkar took over from IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, who retired on Thursday and was given a send-off function earlier in the day.

Addressing the media, Phansalkar said, “We will ensure that law and order is maintained and work on crime prevention. The city, in the past, has been a victim of terror attacks and we will be on the vigil. Issues like the traffic situation will also be a priority.”

The former Thane police commissioner said the police will ensure that there is an environment where citizens feel safe.

On being asked whether initiatives started by his predecessor Pandey, like ‘Sunday Streets’, will continue, Phansalkar, who was formerly the chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, said, “Initiatives that have received a good response from the people will continue. However, at the same time, we have to see to it that the police are not inconvenienced.”

He added that they will also take steps to ensure the security of women and regularly follow up on such cases.

After handing over charge to Phansalkar, Pandey, who often used his Twitter handle to communicate with people, put up a note. He said, “Being commissioner of police for the city of Mumbai is a complex role. In my brief stint, I have tried my best to be just and fair to the incredibly resilient police force and to give the citizens of our beloved city honest and fair policing.”

The note added, “For me, sheer satisfaction of seeing contentment with justice and fairness on the face of a citizen, whose misfortune it is to either seek or be at the receiving end of law enforcement, is truly rewarding. The elation of witnessing satisfaction in the eyes of members of the force is irreplaceable. I leave with a wealth of satisfaction on both counts.”