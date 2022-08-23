scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Will ensure no scheme lacks funds, says Devendra Fadnavis

The Deputy Chief Minister on Monday claimed that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not release funds for the then opposition BJP MLAs.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express file photo)

Announcing that the stay on district plan schemes is not a permanent one and will be lifted after due consideration from district guardian ministers to be appointed soon, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday claimed that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not release funds for the then opposition BJP MLAs.

“But we will not act like you. We will ensure that no development schemes lack funds,” said Fadnavis. He was replying to the discussion on supplementary demands.

“The money was released under 25/15 scheme for ruling party MLAs and we did not get in the first year. The next year, we received Rs 1 crore, unlike five crore for ruling side. Even our 105 (BJP MLAs) did not get anything under district plan,” said Fadnavis. He added that the state government has an authority to scrutinise and stay release of funds in the district plan. “But it is slowly being lifted now,” he said.

Earlier, leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said he had increased MLA funds to Rs five crore which benefited MLAs from all parties. Pawar said he had sought a list from the then Leader of Opposition, Fadnavis, of MLAs for whom funds were to be released and did so on the basis of that.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
More from Mumbai

While Fadnavis stressed on funds, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while replying on a discussion about supplementary demands for his Urban Development department, announced to study usability of skywalks in Mumbai Metropolitan Region through a joint study by BMC and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).  Shinde also announced to conduct a study on extending Metro 5 line from Thane to Kalyan to further to Shahad and Titwala.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:47:00 am
Next Story

Former Congress MLA from Prantij joins BJP

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement