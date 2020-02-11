Will ensure accused, if found guilty, is hanged soon, says CM Thackeray

Shiv Sena leaders said Thackeray had convened the meeting to apprise party legislators and functionaries over the party’s stance over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Shiv Sena leaders said Thackeray had convened the meeting to apprise party legislators and functionaries over the party’s stance over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said his government would ensure the accused in the Hinganghat case, if found guilty, is hanged soon.

“We will prove the crime of the accused as soon as possible and the accused will be hanged soon,” said Thackeray while talking to mediapersons.

Eight days after she was set ablaze by a stalker, 24-year-old lecturer Ankita Pisudde from Hinganghat in Wardha district succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. Ankita was accosted and set afire by accused Vikesh Nagrale (28) near a bus stand at Hinganghat on February 3.

Thackeray further said the state government is studying Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act and whether some amendments can be made to make stringent laws so that no ones dares to commit such crimes. The CM, who has appointed advocate Ujjwal Nikam as Special Public Prosecutor in the Hinganghat case, directed the police to complete the investigation as soon as possible to give speedy justice to the victim’s family.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh termed the death as unfortunate and said the victim’s brother would be given a government job.

“The medical teams tried their best to save her but could not. The best of doctors from Mumbai and Nagpur attended to her. It is unfortunate that she passed away,” he said.

The BJP took on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government stating that there had been rising instances of violence against women in the state

“The chief minister should pay heed to the functioning of the home ministry and put a check on rising instances of violence against women,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule (both NCP), Shiv Sena Deputy Leader in the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, minister Yashomati Thakur, MLA Praniti Shinde, Chandrakant Patil and others demanded the most stringent punishment for the accused.

