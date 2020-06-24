Will do away with some clearances required to attract investment: Uddhav

Uddhav was speaking at the all-party meeting called by the PM to discuss the India-China border conflict. Thanking the PM for dialogue on such issues, he said such exchanges should continue. Uddhav was speaking at the all-party meeting called by the PM to discuss the India-China border conflict. Thanking the PM for dialogue on such issues, he said such exchanges should continue.

CM Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said that the state government will do away with some clearances required to attract investment and generate employment.

Uddhav, who was interacting with private equity firms through video conference, said the economic cycle has restarted in the state after lockdown norms were relaxed. “We have adopted a business-friendly policy to attract investors. We have done away with many unnecessary clearances needed by industries. To attract investment and generate employment, we are doing away with some more clearances to make the process (of granting business permissions) easier,” he added.

“Advisors should advise all investors to invest in the state. They should keep trust that their investment will be safe. The state is planning to give a boost to green industries. Those industries that do not require permission can be started immediately in the green industrial zone,” Uddhav said.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai said that model pharma and electronic parks are being set up in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This is just beginning of the process to attract industries to Maharashtra, Desai added.

Last week, while urging industrialists to bring in at least one project, Uddhav had said that clearances for new projects would be expedited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.