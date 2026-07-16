Mumbai mega terminus: Refused twice, will Defence Ministry part with land for Western Railway project?

Western Railway seeks Defence land for mega terminus: Will ministry give away land? (Image generated using AI)

In a bid to ease train congestion, the Western Railway has sought the Central government’s go ahead to develop a long-distance terminus with nine platforms and a mega coaching depot on Defence Ministry land in Kandivali, The Indian Express has learnt. But the project cannot proceed unless the Defence Ministry agrees to give away the land.

In the past, the Defence Ministry has rejected two such requests by the Western Railway, on the grounds that the land was under “active occupation”.

Sources said the Western Railway expects to pursue Defence land through the appropriate channels.

“The proposed site offers one of the few remaining large tracts of land capable of supporting a modern coaching terminal in Mumbai’s suburban region. However, the project is entirely dependent on obtaining the required land,” a source aware of the planning process said.