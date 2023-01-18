Will continue with one out of 11 FIRs against NCP’s Paranjape, closure report to be filed in others: Thane Police to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will continue with one out of 11 FIRs against NCP leader Anand Paranjape registered for allegedly raising slogans and posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Responding to the Court’s query of January 13, the Thane police through additional public prosecutor Prajakta P Shinde said an appropriate decision will be taken in case of the other 10 FIRs against Paranjape and C-summary (closure report) will be filed before the magistrate within two weeks, which the Court accepted. It noted that the investigation can continue in the FIR concerned, but the police cannot file a chargesheet in the case till further orders.

The state lawyer submitted that it was unlikely the chargesheet would be filed till then. A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing a plea by Paranjape, a former MP from Kalyan constituency, seeking the quashing of FIRs against him.

Last month, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Thane led by Paranjape allegedly raised the controversial slogans while protesting against the suspension of the party’s state president and MLA Jayant Patil from the winter session of the state legislature held in Nagpur.

On January 13, the high court questioned the police why identical offences were invoked in multiple FIRs and asked the state government’s lawyer to take instructions as to whether only one FIR will remain and others can be closed.

The Court also said that police officers will not learn a lesson until costs are imposed on them and recovered from their salaries.