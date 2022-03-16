Will continue to raise voice against injustice meted out by MVA govt: Nitesh Rane after securing bail

Moments after a special court in Dindoshi granted anticipatory bail to Union Minister Narayan Rane and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in the case filed against the duo for allegedly making derogatory statements and spreading misinformation after the death of Disha Salian, the latter Wednesday told the media that he will continue to raise his voice against “injustice” and expose the wrongdoings of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The anticipatory bail, ordered against a surety of Rs 15,000 each, was also granted against a condition that the duo will not tamper with the evidence and witnesses or put a spanner in the investigation. The case against the duo was registered at Malwani police station.

Earlier, Rane senior had raised questions over a shoddy investigation into the Disha Salian suicide case. He alleged there were attempts to cover up and conceal facts and demanded proper investigation to bring to light those responsible for her death.

“Why has the post-mortem report on the Salian death not been disclosed? Why were the pages missing from the register of her housing complex?” were some of the questions raised by Rane and his son.

Responding to the developments, Nitesh said, “The court has sanctioned anticipatory bail with certain terms and conditions. We accept it. We are also thankful as the legislative rights enshrined to Union minister and Rajya Sabha (MP) Narayan Rane and elected members of state legislative assembly have been retained through this court order.”