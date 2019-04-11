Will carry conjoined twins for full term, woman seeking abortion tells Bombay HC

A 22-year-old woman, who had recently approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to terminate her 30-week pregnancy as she is carrying conjoined twins with a shared heart and liver, on Wednesday told the court that she will carry the foetuses to term, as termination would risk her life.

The woman had approached the court when she was 28-weeks pregnant, informing that the obstetric report of JJ Hospital on March 18 had stated that she had conjoined twins with shared heart and liver. The woman was referred to a pediatric surgeon for prognostication and detailed eco-evolution. The report of a pediatrician confirmed that both the foetuses had multiple anomalies in their hearts.

As per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971, pregnancy beyond 20 weeks can be terminated only after receiving the court’s permission.

Earlier, the Division Bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice B P Collabawalla had directed the JJ hospital dean or superintendent to constitute a medical board and examine the woman and place a report before the court.

The JJ board confirmed the anomalies and added that one of the foetuses also suffers from a build-up of fluid in the brain. The report added that there would be more risk to the woman’s life if a pre-term caesarean section was carried out because the lower uterine segment of the foetuses was not well formed.

After reading the report in the court on Tuesday, the woman’s lawyer, Afreen Khan, said that she will consult her client and inform the court about her decision on Wednesday. The bench said that if the woman needs any assistance to understand the report of the JJ board and its consequences, then the state government can provide her with doctors.

On Wednesday, the woman told the court that she will carry the twins for the whole term. Following this, Assistant Government Pleader M P Thakur told the court that they will provide the required assistance to the woman.