Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Will bring back Marathi-speaking people to Mumbai, says Eknath Shinde

Shinde said he was committed to increasing the presence of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo)
SPEAKING AT the Loksatta Real Estate Conclave 2022 in Mumbai on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government has taken up infrastructure development work on a war footing. Shinde also said he was committed to increasing the presence of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai.

“With change in government, Mumbai is also changing in terms of development opportunities. Some (politicians), only ahead of elections, show their concern for Marathi-speaking people. However, our government will bring Marathi-speaking people back to Mumbai. With infrastructure development projects, affordable housing will be available and Marathi-speaking people will come back to Mumbai,” Shinde said while speaking at the event.

He said the introduction of Unified Development Control Regulation was boosting real estate development across Maharashtra, as it paved the way for more floor space index (FSI). He also urged real estate developers to come up with projects in Shirdi and Nagpur following the opening up of Samruddhi Mahamarg.

On December 11, Samruddhi Mahamarg was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM Modi was impressed with the work of Samruddhi and I am glad Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and I could complete the Samruddhi Mahamarg. While a few doubted that Samruddhi Mahamarg will ever come up, we proved them wrong. This is development driven government,” said Shinde. The chief minister also said that the Dharavi redevelopment project will be the world’s biggest redevelopment project. He also urged developers to come up with iconic buildings and assured them that he will provide all necessary incentive to them for construction of such buildings.

Real estate developers who were present at the conclave urged the CM to rationalise premium payments and reduce stamp duty to boost real estate sector. A few developers from Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Thane demanded development and FSI incentives to push the redevelopment of old buildings, on the lines of Mumbai.

On the demand of developers, CM Shinde asked them to give a presentation and assured them that their suggestions will be taken forward and support will be extended.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:50:18 am
