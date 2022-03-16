Will ask for footage from police stations to see if CCTVs working: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it will seek CCTV camera footage from random police stations in Maharashtra to ascertain whether they have been repaired within stipulated time and are operational.

The HC also asked the two contractors responsible for installing CCTV cameras in the police stations to ensure that non-functional systems are repaired by March 22 and installation work is completed by May. If not, their contracts will be terminated, it said.

A division bench of Justice Shahrukh J Kathawalla and Justice Milind N Jadhav had last week pulled up the two contractors after it was informed that 701 of the CCTV cameras installed are non-functional and that the contractors have already been paid.

The state had told the HC that Rs 62.3 crore was commissioned for installing the cameras. While a work order was issued in November 2020, the work was to be completed by April, this year. Contractors Sujata Computers Private Limited from Pune and Javi Systems India Private Limited from Bengaluru were selected to execute the project, which included maintenance of the CCTVs and instruments for five years from August 6, 2021.

The government had told the court that there are 1,089 police stations in the state and so far, 6,092 cameras had been installed in 547 of them.

The representatives of the contractors were present in the court on Tuesday. They submitted an undertaking that they would complete the installation work by April-May and the repair of already installed CCTVs by March 22.

The HC said that this will be the last extension given to the contractors. “The remedy will be worse than disease if they do not comply. There will be termination of agreement,” Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, said. The court will hear the case next on March 21.