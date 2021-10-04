Will appoint senior IPS as court officer to visit tribal areas: HC to Maharashtra govt

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday said that it will appoint senior IPS officer Dr Chhering Dorje as its officer to study and report on the situation of deaths due to malnutrition in Melghat region and asked the state home department to allow him to visit the tribal area when the state officials will conduct its next fortnightly visit in the region.

The court also asked the Maharashtra government to carry out mapping of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children between 0 and 6 years of age suffering due to malnutrition in the Melghat region and other tribal areas in Maharashtra.

The HC also asked the state government to inform it about the availability of medical facilities in the region, adding that deputed specialist doctors including gynaecologists and paediatricians should render services in tribal areas on a daily basis.

The court also asked the state government to consider roping in NGOs working in the tribal areas and medical sector, and seek help from corporate firms to contribute in providing facilities in the area to stop deaths due to malnutrition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a bunch of PILs on malnutrition among children in the Melghat region, including those filed by Dr Rajendra Burma and activist Bandu Sampatrao Sane, which alleged that not much progress has been made to alleviate the suffering of the tribal people.

Asking Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to discuss with the state home minister to allow Dr Dorje to visit the tribal areas, the court said, “These are internal tribal areas. Him being IPS and medical officer too, his expertise will be of help. He has done a wonderful job in prisons. Please consult with the home minister so that during the next visit, he can go there as our (court) officer. He also comes from a different state from North-Eastern India, where there are tribal people, therefore, we trust him.”

Seeking a fortnightly compliance report from the state, HC posted further hearing in the matter to October 25.