Will abide by court order and give nod to Shivaji Park rally: BMC

After the Bombay High Court allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiva Sena to hold their annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 5, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it will abide by the court orders.

“The BMC will abide by the court order and the letter of allotment will be issued after studying the copy of the court order,” said a civic official.

“As per protocol, the ward-level officers will carry out a preparatory meeting with the police department to ensure adequate security measures are implemented and prevent any untoward incident. This is a routine process that we do before every big event,” the official said.

The BMC last week had appealed to the civic law department and sought its inputs since both factions of the Shiv Sena had sought permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park.

On September 21, the BMC had denied permission to both the factions stating that the Mumbai Police had raised concerns about a possible breakdown in law and order due to political clash between the two factions.