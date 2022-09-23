scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Will abide by court order and give nod to Shivaji Park rally: BMC

"The BMC will abide by the court order and the letter of allotment will be issued after studying the copy of the court order," said a civic official.

The BMC last week had appealed to the civic law department and sought its inputs since both factions of the Shiv Sena had sought permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park. (File)

After the Bombay High Court allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiva Sena to hold their annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 5, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it will abide by the court orders.

“The BMC will abide by the court order and the letter of allotment will be issued after studying the copy of the court order,” said a civic official.

“As per protocol, the ward-level officers will carry out a preparatory meeting with the police department to ensure adequate security measures are implemented and prevent any untoward incident. This is a routine process that we do before every big event,” the official said.

The BMC last week had appealed to the civic law department and sought its inputs since both factions of the Shiv Sena had sought permission to hold the rally at Shivaji Park.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
More from Mumbai

On September 21, the BMC had denied permission to both the factions stating that the Mumbai Police had raised concerns about a possible breakdown in law and order due to political clash between the two factions.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:44:56 pm
Next Story

Experts split as mask mandates are set to go from October

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement