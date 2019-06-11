Wild elephants enter Gadchiroli, injure forest guard

Two wild elephants entered Gadchiroli from Chattisgarh on Tuesday and injured a forest guard.

“The elephants, one of them having tusks, were seen around 8 am near Kochinara village in Korchi tahsil. Since there are no wild elephants in this part of the state, a large crowd gathered to see them. Our staff also reached the spot. Due to the crowd, the elephants apparently got disturbed and pushed one of our forest guards, who was injured. He has been hospitalized,” Deputy Conservator of Forest Niranjan Vivarekar told The Indian Express.

The elephants, Vivarekar further said, apparently crossed over from Manpur Mohalla area of Chhattisgarh and were also spotted in Murumgaon area of Dhanora tahsil.

“The elephants are currently in the forest about 2 km from Kochinara village and we are keeping vigil. Tomorrow we will monitor their further moment to decide the next step,” Vivarekar said.