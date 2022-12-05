Wife’s lover ‘faked his kidnapping’ to mislead probe and evade arrest

Three days after a 46-year-old woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, a textile businessman, in Santacruz, it has emerged that in October, the woman’s lover tried to divert the focus of the investigation by faking his own kidnapping, police said. Kavita Shah and her lover Hitesh Jain allegedly killed her husband Kamalkant (46) by mixing arsenic and thallium in his food.

According to police, Jain, who was being interrogated in the case, feared he could be arrested and tried to mislead investigators by claiming that he was kidnapped, assaulted and abandoned on Nashik road at Shahapur by unknown persons.

“Jain was admitted to hospital. He had injuries all over his body. But later during questioning, he kept changing his statement. We found out that those were self-inflicted injuries,” senior police inspector Rajkumar Upase of Shahapur police station said.

Kamalkant died of multiple organ failure on September 19. He initially complained of stomach ache but during treatment it was revealed that there was high volume of “arsenic and thallium” in his blood.

After his death, his family became suspicious as his mother Sarladevi had died on August 13 from similar health complications. In mid-October, the investigation of the case was transferred to the crime branch from Santacruz police, who were initially probing it.

“As he feared he would be arrested, he tried to mislead the investigators by claiming he was kidnapped and assaulted,” said Kamalkant’s brother-in-law Arunkumar Lalwani, “By doing this, he tried to divert the attention of the police who are investigating the case so that they do not arrest him or call him for questioning,” he added.

A senior police officer said Jain claimed that unknown persons tried to kidnap him on October 25. According to police, he suddenly disappeared and later that day, he sent a voice message to his friend that he was kidnapped, beaten and abandoned on Nashik road.

“In the voice message, Jain also said his car was damaged,” the officer said.

“The matter was then reported by his friend and relatives at Santacruz police station after which they checked his location and found that he was near Shahapur,” he added.

By the time Mumbai police could send a team there, Shahapur police were already inquiring with him in the hospital. “Early on October 26, highway traffic police found his car upside down on Nashik road,” Upase said.

Jain had told police that he had come to meet someone near Padgha toll naka after which two persons assaulted him. “His statements did not make any sense because of which we did not proceed with the investigation. He looked disturbed,” Upase said.

Police are also investigating the role of Kavita and Jain in the death of Kamalkant’s mother.