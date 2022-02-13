Wife & son confess to killing banker in Mumbai, claim were harassed: Cops

A DAY after 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, an assistant general manager at a bank, in Andheri, the Amboli police have come to know that the deceased had tortured them by admitting them to rehabilitation centres twice in the past five years. The duo, booked under relevant sections of murder, destruction of evidence and common intention, were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for five days.

The police said they were trying to verify the woman’s allegations as she claimed that such mental harassment pushed them to take his life.

According to the police, the murder took place between 4 and 4.54am on Friday. The mother-son duo, identified as Jayasheela Seshadri and Arwind, had set up an alarm to wake up early after which they allegedly tried to kill Santhanakrishnan Seshadri by slitting his wrists after which they banged his head against the wooden corners of the bed but as he still did not die, the duo then threw him out of the balcony of their seventh floor apartment on Veera Desai Road.

The police said they had tried to mislead them that it was a suicide case. “They came up with the suicide story because he has, twice, tried to commit suicide in the past. Once he had threatened to jump off his fifth floor flat in Andheri in 2005 while in another instance, he slit his wrists when he was posted in Hyderabad in 2011,” said an officer.

The two initially claimed that he died by suicide about which they came to know from the security guard. However, they confessed to the crime when the police took Arwind into custody and inquired after they found that the duo had tried to clean the blood strains from the walls of the house.

In their confession, they said the deceased had admitted them to rehabilitation centres in Coimbatore and in Mumbai. “This happened in the last five years and Seshadri was threatening to admit them again. They claim at rehab centres, they were given shock treatment, and injections and were even forced to take medicines,” said an officer.

“Arwind, who is a BTech engineer, wanted to go abroad for post graduation, but Seshadri was not helping him financially for his aspirations,” said another officer adding, “He would not talk to them for days and then would argue and fight.”

“Seshadri had invested a lot of money, so they planned to take that money and settle in Canada,” said an officer.