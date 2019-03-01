Wife of pilot killed in Budgam chopper crash calls for peace between India, Pakistan

Vijeta Mandavgane, wife of Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was killed in the Mi-17 crash in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, has called for calm between India and Pakistan.

“We do not want war. You do not realise the damage a war inflicts on people… No other (Sqn Ldr) Ninad should be lost from either side,” Vijeta said in Nashik.

“I would want to request these social media warriors to stop doing what they are doing. Nothing will come out of this. If you have so much ‘Josh’ then join the force and see how it feels,” Vijeta said.

Born in 1986 to parents who are bankers, Sqn Ldr Ninad had attended the Bhonsala Military School in Nashik. Subsequently, he had joined the Services Preparatory Institute in Aurangabad, set up by the Maharashtra government to help train candidates keen to join the armed forces.

Sqn Ldr Ninad had joined the IAF in 2009. He was promoted to Sqn Ldr in 2015. He reportedly served in Guwahati and Gorakhpur before being posted to Kashmir a month back.

He is survived by his wife, a two-year-old daughter and parents. His brother is a CA based in Munich. The family was in Lucknow when they were informed about the accident. Sqn Ldr Ninad’s body was transported to Nashik in a special Air Force plane and it will be cremated with state honours on Friday morning.

“He always wanted to join the forces. He laid down his life in the service of the country. He has done us and the nation proud,” his father Anil Mandavgane said.