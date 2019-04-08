Wife, mother of accused among four more held, police file FIR against them for obstructing search

A DAY after police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl, four more persons, including the wife and mother of the accused, were placed under arrest.

Another FIR was registered against the four for allegedly obstructing police from carrying out a search at their residence after the main accused was arrested.

According to police, the brother of the accused threatened to attack the investigation team with an iron rod if they entered the house.

Local residents held a candlelight march in the area for the nine-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Wednesday. Her body was found dumped in a drain following which a case of rape and murder was registered.

Police said the CCTV footage showed the accused accompanying the girl following which he was arrested. “The accused was produced before the court and remanded to police custody till April 15. In the past too, he was convicted for a sexual offence and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released on account of good behaviour after five years,” an officer said.

The officer also said the accused married for the second time. His wife is now pregnant.

After he was arrested, a police team went to search his residence when the family members allegedly attacked the team. The four were produced before the local court and remanded to police custody.