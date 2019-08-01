Wife claims harassed by judge, in-laws; writes to chief justice

THE WIFE of a sessions court judge has written to Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog of the Bombay High Court alleging constant harassment and threats to her life from her husband and in-laws. The chief justice has forwarded the latter to the HC registry for a preliminary inquiry.

In the four-page letter, the woman has said that she married the judge at Baramati in May 2007. Soon after, her husband and in-laws started harassing her and her family for dowry.

She claimed that at the time of the wedding, her family had given Rs 5 lakh and furniture to her in-laws while also bearing the expenses of the wedding. Later, her husband and in-laws allegedly started started demanding a car and 30 acres of agricultural land, the letter said.

The woman added that soon after her father died of cancer in 2008, her husband and in-laws started demanding his land to be transferred in the name of the judge. They also threatened her that if she failed to fulfil their demands, she will not be allowed to enter their house.

The woman alleged that when she refused to do, her husband and his parents assaulted her and threw her out of the house. Following this, she spent some time at her mother’s house in Latur and then moved into her husband’s house. However, she was forced to leave again, as when she refused, the husband and in-laws threatened to kill her, she alleged in the letter.

On July 4, 2012, she lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, apprehending threat to her life. The police, however, failed to take action, the woman alleged. She then filed an application at a family court in Akola seeking maintenance from the husband, the letter stated.

“Despite being at the post of a sessions judge, my husband has harassed and threatened to kill me and my family for 30 acres of agricultural land,” the letter stated.