Wife can’t implicate distant relatives of husband in domestic violence case: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has recently held that the wife cannot implicate distant relatives of her husband in a domestic violence case. A senior citizen and his wife, the petitioners, had approached the court for quashing and setting aside the process issued against them by judicial magistrate first class at Panvel under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, initiated by the wife of their nephew. The petitioners were represented by senior counsel Anil Sakhare and lawyer Joel Carlos.

Justice Bharati H Dangre said, “…since the undisputed fact is that the present petitioners had not at any point of time lived in a shared household, the domestic relationship between the petitioner (senior citizen and his wife) and respondent No. 2 (the wife of their nephew) is not established and therefore the allegation about the domestic violence against the petitioners is not sustainable.”

The wife had approached the judicial magistrate in March 2013, after there was a marital discord between her, her husband and her in-laws. In her complaint, she had alleged harassment on account of the demand of dowry and certain misunderstandings between the couple. She had claimed that the senior citizens, who are her husband’s aunt and uncle, were also residing near their house and used to often visit them. She alleged that on every Saturday and Sunday, the uncle and aunt used to visit her house. At that time the husband also used to be at home and at the instigation of the uncle and aunt, along with her own in-laws, she was subjected to harassment, the woman claimed.

In March 2013, she had sought protection orders from the court by filing an application and invoking provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

“The complaint reflects an exaggerated version and the application is conspicuously absent as regards the manner in which the petitioners subjected the respondent No. 2 to harassment or cruelty or any abuse, which would fall within the preview of the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005,” said Justice Dangre.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App