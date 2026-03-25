Why your phone stops working on Mumbai’s underground Metro

Mumbai’s underground Metro Line 3 has gone completely off the mobile grid, leaving commuters without connectivity the moment they enter the city’s first underground corridor. Sabah Virani explains how patchy network coverage spiralled into a full blackout and whether a resolution is in sight.

Q) Why are commuters not able to access phone or internet connections inside the Underground Metro

Mumbai’s underground Metro Line 3 has gone completely off the mobile grid after the telecom infrastructure inside the corridor was shut down. This happened after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) terminated its contract with ACES India, the company that had installed the in-building telecom system across stations and tunnels. Once the contract was cancelled, ACES disabled its network, leading to a total blackout even for users who earlier had limited connectivity.

Q) Why was the network patchy in the first place?

The patchy connectivity was the result of a prolonged pricing dispute between telecom service providers (TSPs) and ACES India. The company had secured the contract by agreeing to share revenue with MMRCL, making telecom access a source of non-fare income for the metro. However, telecom operators argued that the charges being demanded initially Rs 13 lakh per station per month, later reduced were excessively high. This disagreement led most operators to stay away, preventing full network rollout.

Q) Why did some users have network earlier?

In an attempt to avoid a complete lack of service, MMRCL had allowed telecom operators to temporarily use the infrastructure free of cost while negotiations continued. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL accepted this arrangement, which is why their users experienced partial connectivity between certain stations. However, other operators chose not to participate, reportedly using the absence of service as leverage in negotiations.

Q) What changed last week to cause a total shutdown?

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The situation escalated when MMRCL cancelled its agreement with ACES India, citing failure to meet contractual obligations. Following this, ACES shut down its entire telecom infrastructure. This move eliminated even the limited connectivity that existed, resulting in a complete mobile network blackout across the underground line.

Q) How is MMRCL planning to resolve the issue?

MMRCL has floated a fresh request for proposals (RFP) to appoint a new player to build and operate telecom infrastructure inside Metro Line 3. However, telecom companies have flagged concerns over the revised terms, saying the costs now framed as “space charges” remain high. They argue the new tender risks repeating the earlier deadlock, potentially delaying the return of mobile services.

Q) What is at the core of the conflict?

The dispute stems from a fundamental difference in approach. MMRCL views mobile connectivity as a source of non-fare revenue that can help subsidise ticket costs. Telecom operators, on the other hand, argue that connectivity in public infrastructure is a basic service and should not be heavily monetised. They have also cited the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Right of Way Rules, 2024, which call for fair, transparent and non-discriminatory access.

Q) Is there an alternative solution on the table?

Reliance Jio has proposed setting up a shared telecom network for all operators or acquiring the existing infrastructure from ACES India. Under this model, costs would be shared among major telecom players such as Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vi, with an estimated investment of around Rs 30 crore. If accepted, this could offer a faster way to restore connectivity.

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Q) When will commuters be able to access their phones while riding a metro?

The immediate next step is the bidding process for the new telecom contract, with the deadline set for April 10. Restoration of mobile services will depend on whether a new operator is finalised and whether pricing disputes are resolved. Until then, commuters on Metro Line 3 will continue to face a complete lack of mobile connectivity underground.