Why tracing threat emails has become a challenge for Mumbai police

Sources said only those cases where the sender lacks the technical expertise to properly conceal their identity are eventually solved. (Photo/AI-generated)

When the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a series of threat emails last week warning of blasts at government offices, including the Chief Minister’s Office, investigators found digital trails leading to five different locations across the world, from the European Union and the United States to India.

Police officials say those locations were almost certainly a smokescreen.

The IP addresses traced during the investigation are believed to have been masked using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), making it increasingly difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify the actual sender.

The challenge is not new. In 2024, when a Facebook post claimed responsibility for the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, investigators traced the IP address to Portugal. Officials later suspected that the original source had been concealed through similar methods.