Why this attack by the Bishnoi gang differs from past incidents in the city

The Mumbai Police has so far maintained that they have not received any information about the Bishnoi gang making extortion calls to the city. An officer said, “We have not received any complaints from Shetty or any Bollywood actor that they have received extortion calls.”

THE MODUS operandi of the Bishnoi gang has remained the same when it comes to attacks in the city: carry out attacks, claim responsibility in a facebook post, take a screenshot and share on social media so that the IP address cannot be traced. However, this time around, the post claiming responsibility makes no effort to cloak it in ‘noble purposes’ but appears to be a straightforward hint of the gang trying to intimidate Bollywood.

Actor Salman Khan has been on the radar of the gang for years for allegedly killing a blackbuck – considered holy by the Bishnoi community – during the shooting of a film in 1999. Later, when a firing incident took place outside the actor’s residence in April 2024, Anmol Bishnoi in a post had claimed “you consider Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel as divine. We however have two pet dogs named after these two”. There was no demand for money.