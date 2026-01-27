Why the Mira Bhayandar flyover suddenly narrows from four lanes to two

A newly built flyover in Mira Bhayandar that narrows abruptly from four lanes into two lanes as drawn criticism over its design and has raised safety concerns. SABAH VIRANI explains the concerns around the flyover and the response of the agency that has built it.

google-preferred-btn
Mira Bhayandar flyover, Mira Bhayandar flyover lanes, Mira Bhayandar flyover two lanes, mumbai, mumbai double decker flyover, Mira Bhayander double decker flyover, mumbai flyovers, Metro route Mira Bhayander, mumbai newsAccording to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the flyover is meant to reduce congestion on Mira Bhayandar Road by offering a grade separated route for vehicles travelling towards Bhayandar.

A  newly built flyover in Mira Bhayandar that narrows abruptly from four lanes into two lanes as drawn criticism over its design and has raised safety concerns. SABAH VIRANI explains the concerns around the flyover and the response of the agency that has built it.

WHAT THE FLYOVER IS PART OF

The flyover runs along Metro Line 9, which is close to inauguration. It connects Mira Bhayandar Road with Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar, one of the busiest junctions in the area where five roads meet and traffic remains heavy throughout the day.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the flyover is meant to reduce congestion on Mira Bhayandar Road by offering a grade separated route for vehicles travelling towards Bhayandar.

Local residents have questioned the design, pointing out that the flyover narrows sharply as it merges under Metro Line 9 near the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden station.

MMRDA’S RESPONSE

Responding to the viral video, MMRDA said the lane transition was intentional and based on physical constraints at the site.

“The transition is based on available road width constraints and future network planning,” the authority said in a post on X.

It explained that the descending ramps have been kept at two lanes because the right of way on the road below reduces near Railway Phatak Road. According to the agency, narrowing the ramp helps maintain smoother traffic movement at ground level.

Story continues below this ad

WHY IT BECOMES FOUR LANES AND THEN TWO AGAIN

MMRDA said the flyover follows a two plus two lane pattern near Golden Nest Circle, where traffic from several directions converges. The structure then splits, with two lanes meant to go towards Bhayandar East and two lanes planned in the future towards Bhayandar West.

“Since the Bhayandar East arm comes first along the alignment, the four lane configuration presently transitions into two lanes. The remaining two lanes on the outer side are planned as part of the future extension towards Bhayandar West across the Western Railway line,” the authority said.

For now, only the Bhayandar East arm will be operational.

PLANS FOR FUTURE WIDENING

MMRDA said the flyover has been designed with scope for expansion at a later stage. It added that one additional lane on each side can be built in future to improve east west connectivity.

Story continues below this ad

“Provision has been kept for future widening, wherein the outer side of the flyover on both carriageways will be extended by an additional one plus one lane to ensure improved east west traffic continuity,” the authority said.

It added that the proposal is still at the planning stage and will require coordination with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and approval from the competent authorities.

SAFETY MEASURES ON THE FLYOVER

The authority said multiple safety features have been built into the structure to guide drivers through the changing lane pattern and reduce accident risks.

These include rumble strips, lane markers, signage, retro reflective tags, directional boards and crash barriers.

Story continues below this ad

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The flyover is expected to open along with Metro Line 9 and is projected to play an important role in easing congestion on the Mira Bhayandar Road corridor.

However, the unusual lane transition has highlighted the difficulties of fitting large transport projects into densely built urban areas. Whether the design works smoothly in practice will only be known after the flyover opens to traffic.

For now, MMRDA has maintained that the layout is part of a phased plan and that future extensions will address the concerns raised by locals.

Ritika Chopra
Ritika Chopra
twitter

Ritika Chopra, an award-winning journalist with over 17 years of experience, serves as the Chief of the National Bureau (Govt) and National Education Editor at The Indian Express in New Delhi. In her current role, she oversees the newspaper's coverage of government policies and education. Ritika closely tracks the Union Government, focusing on the politically sensitive Election Commission of India and the Education Ministry, and has authored investigative stories that have prompted government responses. Ritika joined The Indian Express in 2015. Previously, she was part of the political bureau at The Economic Times, India’s largest financial daily. Her journalism career began in Kolkata, her birthplace, with the Hindustan Times in 2006 as an intern, before moving to Delhi in 2007. Since then, she has been reporting from the capital on politics, education, social sectors, and the Election Commission of India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement