Why Thackeray brothers’ rally puts BJP on edge in state

Setting aside their differences, Opposition parties have come forward to pledge unconditional support and participate in the rally called by the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai on Sunday. The initiative by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has once again shown the Opposition’s political will to unite for a larger cause.

When the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took centrestage, there was skepticism in both ruling and Opposition parties. Will the social media support transform on ground was the question asked by both sides. The presence of noted educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk did the magic connecting and channeling the voice of students. The massive support for the agitation was not confined to Jantar Mantar in Delhi but gained foothold in the heart of Mumbai and across Maharashtra.