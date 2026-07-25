Why Thackeray brothers’ rally puts BJP on edge in state

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Setting aside their differences, Opposition parties have come forward to pledge unconditional support and participate in the rally called by the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai on Sunday. The initiative by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has once again shown the Opposition’s political will to unite for a larger cause.
When the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took centrestage, there was skepticism in both ruling and Opposition parties. Will the social media support transform on ground was the question asked by both sides. The presence of noted educationist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk did the magic connecting and channeling the voice of students. The massive support for the agitation was not confined to Jantar Mantar in Delhi but gained foothold in the heart of Mumbai and across Maharashtra.
The developments surely came as a rude wake-up call for the BJP and a lesson for the Opposition in Maharashtra too.
Unlike at the Centre, the recently concluded monsoon session in Maharashtra was overshadowed by political defections from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Shiv Sena. As a result, critical issues like the NEET paper leak and farmers distress because of El Nino failed to make the desired impact. Another reason was state government’s preemptive tactic to announce loan waiver of Rs 36,585 crore before the session. Or quick response on any issue which it felt had the potential to strike a chord with the public.
With the NEET exam paper leak falling in the domain of the Centre, the state government’s role was restricted to police action against agencies, coaching centres, teachers and paper-setters who had a role in the scam. At least eight persons have been arrested.
Coming to the Sunday rally, the big question is will this agitation give a new lease of life to regional parties in Maharashtra? Should the revival of regional parties and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ring alarm for the Devendra Fadnavis government?
The Uddhav-Raj joint rally has once again brought them to the centrestage of state politics. Specially, at a time when Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has weaned away six out nine MPs from Sena (UBT) after the consent of the BJP central leadership.
“At the Sunday rally we are not going to have any political party flag. Only national flag will be allowed. This is a rally where everybody who is concerned about students should support. We extend our invitation to BJP leaders also including Fadnavis,” Uddhav said.
Raj, who has admonished the police atrocities against students participating peacefully in Delhi, warned, “If you dare touch our students, we will show our might across Maharashtra.”
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