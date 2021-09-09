Why spend crores on beautification: BJP slams BMC over footpath proposals

The bjp has slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over proposals on footpath improvement and beautification at five locations.

Questioning the expenditure by the BMC, BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said, “Why do we need to spend crores on beautification of footpaths? It does not make sense, especially when the BMC has halted several road works citing fund crunch. We opposed this proposal in the standing committee but despite this it was passed.”

Shinde was speaking during the standing committee meeting, where the proposals were cleared.

The project will be taken up to improve footpaths around National Gallery of Modern Art and Mumbai University in Fort.

In July, the BMC had completed footpath standardisation work at Fort under the Fort Precinct Project.

According to the proposal, work will be taken up at Lady Jahangir Marg from St Joseph Circle near Wadala station to Ruia College; Maharshi Dayanand Sarswati Marg from Diamond Garden to Chembur railway station; Sant Gyaneshwar Mandir Road and RKP Road – both at Bandra East and M G Road at Goregaon.

The BMC will spend Rs 69 crore on the project.