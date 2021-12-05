Why Savarkar’s name missing from Marathi literary meet, asks Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday objected to the name of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar “missing” from the ongoing annual Marathi literary meet in Nashik. The late Hindutva ideologue was born at Bhagur near Nashik in 1883.

There was a demand from some quarters that a pandal at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan – being held at Bhujbal Knowledge City – be named after Savarkar. Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is involved in the organisation of this year’s meet.

However, the venue was named ‘Kusumagraj Nagari’ after the Jnanpith award winner Marathi poet late V V Shirwadkar. He wrote poetry under the pen-name Kusumagraj.

Speaking to mediapersons in Nashik, Fadnavis said Savarkar had presided over both the Marathi literary meet and Marathi theatre conference, and had also been the president of Marathi Patrakar Sangh, a journalists’ union. “The organisers have insulted him and his followers,” he added.

“We consider Savarkar as our idol. He was a great freedom fighter and was imprisoned in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He was a great poet, play weight, scholar of grammar and historian.”

Maintaining that BJP was not against Kusumagraj, Fadnavis said, “We have high reverence for Kusumagraj. But name of Kusumagraj was chosen because they did not want Savarkar. By doing this, they have undermined both Savarkar and Kusumagraj.”

“Savarkar is an idol for us and if our idols are not respected, why should we even bother to go there… We decided not to attend the literary fest,” he added.