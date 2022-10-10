Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s clarion call to put an end to varna and jati and bury the age-old tradition of casteism may sound ideal. But to what extent it will unlock minds to bring about the transformation into reality remains a big question.

Why has the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha chief made this statement now? Is it being done due to larger political compulsions? Or is there a strategy behind it to gain a foothold and push for the RSS’ acceptance amongst the masses?

The RSS will complete 100 years in 2025. Although the organisation is not really facing any identity crisis or ambiguity about its long-term Hindutva agenda, what has set them worried is the existing scepticism within the majority of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits across India and abroad.

The RSS with its headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra is still perceived as an organisation which is driven by upper-caste Brahmins. While it has individuals from every caste, community, and class in its shakhas, the general perception is that it is still driven and dominated by diehard upper caste whose central agenda is a Hindu Rashtra and Akhanda Bharat.

At a book release function held at Nagpur last week, Bhagwat said varna and jati (caste) are no longer relevant in the 21st century. “Everything that causes discrimination should go lock, stock and barrel,” he asserted.

The RSS chief minced no words when he said, “Everybody’s ancestors at some point have committed mistakes. What is important is we should accept it and move ahead.” It is not just about our ancestors alone but the world over, he explained.

Interestingly, Bhagwat went on to explain how the concept of varna and jati had no place in our religion, culture, and tradition even in ancient times. All the religious texts and spiritual leaders have always held the significance of oneness as supreme, he said.

Notwithstanding the context in which Bhagwat spoke, it has fuelled national debate which is unlikely to cease for long.

A senior RSS functionary requesting anonymity said, “While we admit upper caste influence in our Pratinidhi Sabha or core team, it is no different if we look at all existing organisations across the spectrum. Even the Communists who shunned religion, class, and caste had in their highest decision-making body a majority of the upper class. Yet, “if the RSS has failed to shake the perception of an upper caste organisation it needs introspection and course correction,” the leader added

But the fact remains that the RSS has made deeper inroads amongst backward segments and tribals. The RSS has relentlessly worked to unite Hindus, he stressed. Bhagwat’s statement to pull curtains on caste is a step in that direction.

A BJP leader, who has come from an RSS background, said, “Bhagwat’s remark on caste was not surprising. As our core agenda is a shaktishali aur balshali (stronger and empowered) nation, our emphasis is inclusive development and growth (Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas)”.

While nobody has questioned Bhagwat’s idea of throwing away the caste system, many doubt the hidden intentions behind his statement.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said, “It is hard to believe the RSS will ever change its core agenda which is Hindu Rashtra. Their model is based on Hitler’s racism and dictatorship. While it may talk of doing away caste system, will it come forward and burn the Manusmriti? Will they wipe out writings of its founder chiefs B K Hedgewar and M S Golwarkar?”

Ambedkar added, “Within a short span of 2014 to 2022, the number of people who gave up Indian citizenship is maximum up to five lakhs. Amongst them, the majority are Hindu OBCs. It has happened during the BJP regime in Delhi. And the RSS is its ideological mentor. The problem is RSS think tank is averse to even progressive brahmins. So, what kind of reforms are they working on?”

The great-grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar also wondered why the RSS has suddenly woken to the evil of casteism. “When Dalits are tortured to death why are they silent? Why don’t they protest publicly?” he asked.

However, the concept of social engineering or outreach plan within the RSS and BJP is not a new phenomenon. Both reckon that its expansion cannot become a reality unless it has firmed its root across sections and segments cutting across caste and community. It is a daunting task.

Even after two years of the political alliance between the BJP and the Republican Party of India (A), Dalits are not willing to accept the RSS. The discomfort amongst the OBCs, Ambedkarites, and tribals with the RSS remains unexplained.

The political analysis points to a lurking fear and suspicion that the RSS and BJP are out to change the Indian Constitution. Secondly, it is the right-wing outfit’s flip-flop on reservation policy.

In 2016, Bhagwat proposed a review of the reservation policy. Later, he suggested open dialogue between those in favour and those against reservation to restore harmony.

When former prime minister V P Singh’s government mooted OBC reservation, the RSS had opposed it. It had then believed reservation was not the lasting solution and it lead would to polarisation within society. Although the RSS’ flip-flop on reservation is known, the BJP was wary of taking an anti-quota stand fearing its political backlash.

The Opposition’s Save Constitution rally campaign in 2019 was a pointer to exploit the lurking anxiety within the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs about the scrapping of reservation.

While NCP president Sharad Pawar welcomed Bhagwat’s decision on caste, he said, “Unless it is translated into practice it will remain a lip service.”

A senior BJP minister in Maharashtra said, “Whether its RSS/ BJP, it cannot restrict its social work or politics to any one community. If expansion and acceptance is its ultimate goal it will have to reach out to every community including OBCs, Dalits, tribals and Muslims.”

Pawar pointed out the RSS may have been rigid about reservation, but so was Shiv Sena president Bal Thackeray. So, to presume it amounts to getting rid of the Constitution is absurd, he added.