Why Rohit and Parth Pawar are in spotlight post Ajit Pawar death?

Amid the merger speculations, NCP and NCP (SP) seem to be caught in uncertainties with pulls and pressures from different directions.

By raising the conspiracy theory in the aircraft accident that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on January 28, NCP (SP) seems to have chalked its independent course. It has also brought to the centre stage two young turks from the Pawar family representing the two different parties–NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and NCP’s Parth Pawar. While both parties stood by each other during the mourning period in the past thirteen days, a lot will depend on whether the centre-state leadership of the BJP wants the merger or not.

This is evident from the manner in which NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has adopted a combative approach by raising serious questions over the aircraft accident that killed Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28 in Baramati.

In 2019, Rohit Pawar contested from Karjat-Jamkhed for the first time and defeated BJP candidate Ram Shinde. In 2024 Assembly polls, Rohit retained the seat after a fierce fight.

It had then evoked a sharp rebuke from his uncle Ajit Pawar who said, “Remember it was a narrow escape.”

The grandnephew of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Rohit has taken a pledge to expose the truth, taking his fight against the authorities and system not only in Maharashtra but Delhi too. While doing so, he has subtly indicated there was adequate scope to suspect sabotage of the aircraft in which Ajit Pawar was traveling.

While acknowledging Rohit Pawar’s questions are extremely important, a section within BJP believes by sowing seeds of suspicion and pointing to conspiracy theory, NCP (SP) leader may be chalking out an independent course for the party. Ultimately, he somewhere is voicing the doubts expressed by Ajit Pawar followers who are still unable to reconcile to the reality post demise.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, “Everybody wants the truth to come out in the aircraft crash that killed Ajit Pawar and others. The DGCA and CID are investigating the accident. We should wait for the probe to get over and not jump to any conclusions.”

“Nobody should do politics over Ajit Pawar’s tragic death, ” he said.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar made elaborate presentation throwing many serious questions and pointing alleged lapses that require explanation. Among the issues he raised included the sudden travel plan change of Ajit Pawar and why the pilots were replaced. He drew attention to discrepancies in the reports of DHCA and ATC transcripts asking why aircraft’s transponder was switched off nearly a minute before crash. Despite poor visibility, why aircraft was landing at Baramati when Pune airport was there as a backup. He underlined how pilot was silent but the co-pilot uttered “oh shit” seconds before the crash.

Incidentally, Rohit Pawar’s presentation both in Mumbai and Delhi also coincides with NCP’s Sunetra Pawar taking charge as Deputy CM at Mantralaya on Tuesday. It was followed by her visit to Delhi on Wednesday to meet PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and parliament.

The developments also brought to the centre stage Parth Pawar, elder son of Ajit Pawar. Insiders in NCP say that Parth Pawar, who had maintained a political low profile after his debut debacle at Maval seat during Assembly polls in 2019, appears to be playing a crucial role in organisation.

At 35 years, Parth Pawar seems to have made a comeback in politics post Ajit Pawar’s death. After losing Maval constituency, he had kept himself out of organisation’s power and position. Instead, he was focussing on his family business.

“Along with senior leaders, it was Parth Pawar who persuaded his mother to honour party and people’s sentiments and accept Deputy CM post,” said a source.

On the day of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in, Parth met Sharad Pawar at Baramati. Instead, of attending the oath-taking ceremony of his mother, he went to meet Sharad Pawar who had expressed ignorance about Sunetra Pawar becoming DyCM.

At Mantralaya, Parth stood by his mother as she occupied the chair of DyCM. Earlier, Parth Pawar also visited NCP headquarters accompanied by senior party leaders. The nostalgic expressions as he stood next to the chair once occupied by his father were widely circulated by party.

A senior NCP minister who is keen on merger said, ” Sooner than later, merger is a reality. What is challenging is how to reconcile power tussle. There are many in race who want to take control of organization from both sides.”

What is BJP strategy?

After the success in local body elections, BJP wants to expand the organization, further keeping in mind the 2029 Assembly polls.

The state BJP strategists believe that if they facilitate the merger, NCP could emerge as a challenge both in state government as well as electorally. For the first time, BJP has succeeded in making deeper inroads into the sugar belt of Western Maharashtra. Why should it make Pawar’s party stronger in such a situation?

However, insiders indicated that in politics there is no full stop. A lot will depend on how the situation evolve. In the ongoing parliament session, the Congress aggression has raised alarm bells in BJP. Especially, the manner in which Rahul Gandhi has led the attack against PM Narendra Modi.

If the Centre rethinks and wants to consolidate its support base by getting the support of eight members of NCP (SP)–subject to their willingness to join NDA–it is possible.a