Why NCB not probing BJP connection in Sushant’s death case: Sachin Sawant

Taking on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the “connection” between the “Bollywood drug citadel” and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Congress on Thursday alleged that the central agency was not probing what it called the “BJP” connection in the drug investigation.

Reviving the debate around the arrest of actor Ragini Dwivedi and 12 others in Karnataka’s Sandalwood drug case, Congress leader and party’s chief spokesman in the state, Sachin Sawant, alleged, “The NCB made a huge ado over a 59 gram cannabis case, but at the same time a BJP activist Chandrakant Chauhan was arrested in Karnataka with 1.2 tonne of cannabis and the NCB ignored the case.”

Giving the Karnataka drug bust a political spin, the Congress leader said the actor nabbed in the case had campaigned for a BJP candidate during the Karnataka assembly polls. It must be pointed out that Dwivedi had campaigned for the candidate on a personal basis.

Further Sawant pointed out that Aditya Alva, brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi, was another accused in the case. The Congress leader also questioned why the agency was overlooking the demand for probing complaints raised against actor Kangana Ranaut in the drug connection.

