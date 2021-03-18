Why Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had to go

After Sachin Waze's arrest by the NIA in the Ambani security scare case, Param Bir Singh's removal as Mumbai Police commissioner seemed a foregone conclusion (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

After Sachin Waze’s arrest by the NIA in the Ambani security scare case, Param Bir Singh’s removal as Mumbai Police commissioner seemed a foregone conclusion. Unusual for an assistant police inspector (API), a junior rank in the force, Waze was involved in the investigation of every sensitive case in Mumbai since his reinstatement in 2020. In the force, it was an open secret that he was reporting directly to Singh.

“When such incidents happen and the entire credibility of a force is at stake, such changes become necessary,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.



Earlier, Raut had defended Waze and questioned NIA’s taking over of the probe into the case. On Wednesday, he said: “An API-rank officer cannot run the Mumbai Police force. He is not the head of Mumbai Police. If because of him questions are being raised on the police, the incumbent head of the police force should ensure that the mistakes of the past do not get repeated.”



For the Uddhav Thackeray-led ruling coalition, this is the first of the many crisis that it has faced in the last year in which it has seemed truly cornered. The leadership went into damage control mode within hours of Waze’s arrest. From the point of the view of the government, it was bad if Singh did not know what the junior inspector was doing, and worse if he did.