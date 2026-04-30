Here’s why Mumbai is planning 30-storey towers on lanes barely wider than a car

At a time when several pockets in Mumbai are witnessing cluster redevelopment works, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently paved the way for a proposal to construct high-rises on roads that are less than 9 meters in width. While the amendment is set to make way for a redevelopment surge in Mumbai, altering the city’s skyline, it is also set to pose a risk for accessibility of emergency vehicles during a crisis.

Usually the BMC’s Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) rules would only allow construction of high-rises on roads that have a width of more than 9 meters. Meanwhile, the BMC recently floated a proposal to amend this rule, which was later cleared by the civic Improvement’s committee and has been sent to the state urban development department (UDD) for final approval.

The new norm. What does it mean ?

In Mumbai, roads that have a minimum 9 meters width are considered as wide main roads while any road that is less than 9 meters is identified as lanes or minor roads. Earlier, construction of buildings that will have more than 10 floors would be allowed only on the main roads, while at the same time the BMC would allow construction of buildings only up to 20 meters or 6-8 floors on roads that were less than 9 meters in width.

The main reason behind this rule was to ensure that fire engines or ambulances would be able to enter the building’s compound in time of a crisis.

According to the DCPR norms in Mumbai, a high rise building should have an average height of 120 meters, which would be equal to having a minimum of 30-40 floors.

Meanwhile, according to the new amendment proposal of the civic body, the allowance of the height of the building has been divided into three categories. Roads having a width of 3.6 meters can have buildings on it that will be maximum 32 meters tall with approximately comprising 10 floors, while roads that are 4.5 meters wide will have a maximum permissible limit of building of 70 meters tall buildings having a maximum of 21-23 storeys, while roads that are 6 meters wide will have a maximum permit of building towers that will 120 meters having 31-32 storeys. Meanwhile roads that are wider than 9 meters have no capping on the height limits on buildings to be constructed there.

Why is this new amendment being tabled ?

According to the authorities, the new rule is being tabled to make way for the slew of redevelopment projects that are underway.

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The officials said that in many cases multiple standalone buildings are being taken up for cluster redevelopment by private builders and since most of these buildings were constructed during the middle or late twentieth century they are located within narrow lanes and minor roads. As a result, the builders don’t get permission to redevelop these with an adequate floor size index (FSI) grant and as a result redevelopment work of several of these buildings either get stuck midway or don’t take off at all. Meanwhile, many of these buildings also become dilapidated after ageing with time and the civic body classifies them as C1 or dangerous category buildings.

“In such cases redevelopment works become necessary, therefore the new amendment has been proposed. At present, the city is also recording a surge in real estate projects as all the old buildings are going under redevelopment. Therefore, this new amendment will only make way for the overall ease of living for citizens,” an official told Express.

Safety risk during emergency operation :-

The BMC’s data shows that 40,000 buildings in Mumbai are more than 70-80 years, with the remaining of them having an average age of 50 years. Over time, many of these buildings have deteriorated structurally and redevelopment have been stalled because these structures are located on minor roads and lanes. Several vacant plots have also been not developed due to inadequate road access.

Meanwhile, experts have cited that allowing buildings on 9 meters would also pose a risk to the residents.

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“During an emergency situation like fire adequate space for emergency evacuation may not be available since the land parcel on which such tall buildings are being constructed are small in nature. These situations may create confusion and stampede-like situations during a crisis period,” Abhishekh Awasthi, a real estate expert told Express.

Meanwhile, the officials maintained that the new amendment also has a clause that unless the Mumbai Fire Brigade gives its emergency clearance, permission for constructing the building will not be issued to the builder. The rule also said that the builders will have to present proper safety and evacuation measures in their plan to acquire clearance for the project.

“Unless the fire brigade carries out full inspection no NOC will be granted and it is only on the basis of NOC, final permissions are being granted,” the official added.