Why most ‘kidnapping’ cases in Maharashtra are actually runaways and missing children

Of the 13,299 kidnapping cases involving minors in the state, 7,165 — nearly 54% — involved those aged 16 to 18. A further 5,405 cases involved children between 12 and 16. Only 106 cases involved children below 6 years of age.

Nearly 95% of minors named in kidnapping and abduction FIRs in Maharashtra in 2024 were teenagers between 12 and 18 years old, according to National Crime Records Bureau data. The numbers, striking at first glance, reflect a legal reality: under a Supreme Court order, every missing minor must be registered as a kidnapping case.

Of the 13,299 kidnapping cases involving minors in the state, 7,165 — nearly 54% — involved those aged 16 to 18. A further 5,405 cases involved children between 12 and 16. Only 106 cases involved children below 6 years of age.

The national picture tells a similar story. Of the 85,473 victims found alive across the country in 2024, nearly 64% were classified as “deemed kidnapped,” meaning they couldn’t be traced when the complaint was first registered. Of these, 36,106 were missing children who were eventually found, 9,663 involved elopements or love relationships, and 9,318 had left home on their own or after a fight with parents.