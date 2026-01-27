‘Why make such a big issue?’ Girish Mahajan on skipping Ambedkar’s name in R-Day speech

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan said that the omission of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name during his Republic Day speech in Nashik was unintentional, and urged people not to create social divisions over the issue.

The controversy erupted after Madhavi Jadhav, a Forest Guard who was part of the Republic Day function in Nashik, objected to the Minister’s speech for not mentioning Dr. Ambedkar. She later approached the Nashik Police demanding an apology and sought action against Mahajan under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Responding to the criticism, Mahajan said he was pained by the allegations and reaffirmed his respect for Ambedkar’s ideology.

“I grew up in the RSS tradition and respect Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thoughts. I never intended to insult him. If his name was left out, it must have been by mistake. But why create such a big issue out of it?” Mahajan said.

He added that he actively participates in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations every year in his village and taluka and has done so consistently for over 40 years.

“I do not just speak about Ambedkar’s ideology, I practise it. I have been celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti every year by organising events, driving tractors and participating in traditional sports. A large statue of Babasaheb has been erected in Jamner. Our politics is inclusive we give tickets to people from all communities. I eat with villagers and sit in community feasts,” Mahajan said.

Mahajan also questioned the demand for filing an atrocity case against him.

“Why should an atrocity case be registered? I have never worn a blue shirt to make a political show, but I have always respected Babasaheb. Even if it was an oversight, why is it being blown out of proportion?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Madhavi Jadhav reiterated her stand, saying the omission amounted to disrespect of the architect of the Constitution.

“Even if he bathes in a holy river, this sin will not be washed away. Only constitutional action will cleanse it. An atrocity case must be filed against him. Otherwise, I will go on a hunger strike,” she warned.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said on social media that the BJP was “allergic” to Dr. Ambedkar’s name and accused the party of repeatedly insulting the architect of the Constitution.

“This government is based on the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar, yet they insult him again and again. I salute the Forest Guard who raised her voice without fearing suspension,” Gaikwad said.

Mahajan, however, maintained that there was no deliberate attempt to disrespect Dr. Ambedkar and apologised if sentiments were hurt.

“I raised slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai’. There was absolutely no intention to hurt anyone. If people were hurt, I apologise,” he said.