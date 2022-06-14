scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Why is Congress holding people hostage: Fadnavis

Addressing the media in Mumbai, he said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was called by the Enforcement Directorate. The investigation was following a court order. There is no reason to make a hue and cry. The diversionary tactic of Congress to hide its own mistakes will not work.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 14, 2022 4:02:52 am

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering, should come forward and face a court trial instead of playing the “victim card and holding people hostage”. He also said the BJP strongly condemns Congress protests held across the state.

“The Congress held demonstrations across states which is unfair. Why is Congress holding people hostage? Instead, its leader should face the investigation,” he said. Fadnavis also slammed the Congress for putting up posters against V D Savarkar.

