Why hurry? Maharashtra CM has to run govt for 5 years, not 80 days: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi to form the government in Maharashtra in the last week of November. (PTI Photo) The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi to form the government in Maharashtra in the last week of November. (PTI Photo)

A day after the BJP criticised the government over non-allocation of ministerial portfolios, the Shiv Sena on Friday defended it saying that the government was taking its steps well and there was no need to rush the distribution of Cabinet portfolios.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that the government has the ability to run the affairs of Maharashtra cordially. “The ministers are without portfolios but not without brains. The Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution would also happen. The government will move ahead by taking concrete steps. We have no doubt about it. Why hurry needlessly? Uddhav Thackeray has to run the government for five years and not for 80 days,” the editorial said.

On Thursday, BJP leader Ashish Shelar had criticised the Thackeray-led government for failure to allocate the portfolios even a week after the ministers took oath.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi to form the government in Maharashtra in the last week of November. The portfolio distribution has been delayed as the three parties are yet to finalise the portfolios that would be shared among them. “The most important thing is that this government has been formed with the sole intention of welfare of Maharashtra. So, if somebody is saying anything against the government, it is better to ignore it,” the editorial remarked.

“This government is of three political parties. So, the opposition parties should not feel happy about it. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government had 20-25 political parties and it lasted for five good years,” it further noted.

The editorial said that all the Cabinet decisions taken so far are in the interest of the state, including decisions on withdrawing the cases registered against people who protested against hacking of trees in Aarey Colony and the proposed oil refinery in Nanar.

It also remarked on newspaper reports that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was “homeless” and was “searching” for a home in Mumbai. “He has been given the bungalow of his choice, which is normally allocated to a Cabinet minister. So far, no opposition leader has got such a big bungalow,” it added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App